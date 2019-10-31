West Sussex girls have hair cuts for Little Princess Trust

Two girls inspired by others’ illnesses decided to donate their hair to a charity that makes real hair wigs for young people with hair loss.

Isla Taylor Jackson, 5, and Megan Thompson, ten, donated their locks to the Little Princess Trust and raised thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

Megan with her Auntie Lois

Children in Need inspired Isla when she watched the programme with her family and noticed some children didn’t have any hair due to illness. She then asked her family if she could donate some of her hair for them.

Isla raised £3,000 for the trust through fundraising efforts that included cake sales and a large raffle at the Crown Inn, Selsey, where she had her hair cut.

Megan has been raising funds for the Little Princess Trust and Royal Marsden Hospital.

She was inspired by her auntie Lois, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in June and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Megan and Lois were born six months apart and have grown up together.

The event took place at the Old House, West Wittering, which included a successful raffle with more than 60 prizes on offer.

Megan had 14 inches cut from her hair and she has raised more than £2,500 in total.