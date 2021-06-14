West Sussex nature centre ranked as the UK's top zoo, according to new survey

With restrictions now lifting and zoos finally able to open once again, Parkdean Resorts have created a ranking of UK zoos, based on entry fee, TripAdvisor reviews and range of animals on offer to discover which UK zoo is on top.

And the Crawley's Tilgate Nature Centre attraction came out on top.

Alpacas at Tilgate Nature Centre

Parkdean’s index found that the nature centrewas the best overall UK zoo, with 70% of its TripAdvisor reviews giving it five stars. Not only that but Tilgate Nature Centre offers an impressive 144 different animal species, and only charges £6 per entry.

Other zoos included in the list included Colchester Zoo, Kirkleatham Owl Centre and Exmoor Zoological Park.

Families across the UK will rejoice in being able to visit much loved zoos once again, therefore Parkdean have created the list of specifically BIAZA (British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums) zoos to show which are worth a day trip.