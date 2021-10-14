West Sussex pub wins Best Country Hotel in Sunday Times Awards

The Pig in The South Downs has been recognised for its ‘crepuscular’ atmosphere and rolling views of the South Downs.

The regency era mansion has five bedrooms in the main house and 21 more rooms scattered across the main grounds, as well as a greenhouse dining room, Sunday Times’ critics were mightily impressed with the hotel’s rural offerings.

The guide wrote: “Expect crepuscular interiors with open fireplaces low-slung furniture in a mix of velvets and leathers in chirpy florals and moody midnight shades, teamed with extravagant House of Hackney wallpapers, solid oak sideboards, eclectic paintings and more than a hint of no-holds-barred loucheness.”

The Pig in the South Downs at Madehurst, near Arundel. Picture: Google

The Pig in The South Downs is the latest in a growing empire of rural pubs, with other branches in Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, Kent and Cornwall.

The Sunday Times’ selection is split into eight regions. Alongside the Southeast, it also covers the Southwest, London, Central, East, North, Wales and Scotland, with awards in the following categories: ‘Budget, BnB, Foodie, Family, Coastal, Pub, Country and Romantic.’