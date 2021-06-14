West Wittering beach 'sold out' as families flock to the coast

Thousands of people are expected to make trips to the beach today (Monday, June 14) as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 26 degrees around Chichester.

In an announcement on social media this morning, a spokesman for the beach said: "West Wittering Beach SOLD OUT today, Monday June 14.

"Please do not travel to the beach and try to gain access to the car park without a vaild booking. To keep emergency access clear, there is no dropping off or picking up. Bookings available from tomorrow. Thank you."

West Wittering beach. SR2005272 Pic Steve Robards

Reports have come in that traffic has been building up in the West Wittering area. Latest traffic reports show clearer roads around the village but show a build-up on the A286 at Birdham.

On Selsey Road, traffic is slow and queuing just south of Sidlesham and then again at Upper Norton