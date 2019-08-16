Westbourne’s marathon man presents £1,000 to Tangmere’s Sage House

It was the challenge of a lifetime when Ben Cornick, 43, from Westbourne, took on the London Marathon for Dementia Support.

He finished in four hours and 58 minutes and raised £1,000 for the charity, which he has now presented to Sage House at Tangmere.

Ben Cornick, from Westbourne, presents a cheque to Sage House after completing the London Marathon for Dementia Support

Ben ran in memory of his uncle Bill Worden, who supported the vision of Sage House but sadly died before it opened. Bill’s wife Sylvia is a volunteer for the charity.

Ben signed up to the marathon not expecting to get entered through the ballot – however, he was successful.

There were several months of training and preparation and Ben admits it did wonders for his health and he grew to love running.

The day was ‘an emotional rollercoaster’: “I was spurred on by the atmosphere; the crowd definitely made it.

“After 21 miles I could feel my legs going but the cheering of the spectators drove me on to finish.

“I actually ran 28 miles because I kept running over to high-five the crowd. It was a huge achievement; I was on a high for days.”

Ben has signed up to next year’s London Marathon and the Great South Run in October. To raise funds for Dementia Support contact 01243 958 460