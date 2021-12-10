What are the Christmas bin collection dates for Chichester?

Bin stock image

General waste and recycling collections over Christmas will take place on the normal scheduled collection days. However, the Garden Recycling Service will pause on Friday 17 December and will start again on Monday 3 January 2022.

There will also be some slight changes to the clinical waste collections — all affected residents will be contacted directly, the district council has said.

General waste and recycling collections over Christmas and New Year are pictured.

General waste and recycling collection dates over Christmas

Residents can download and print out their own personalised waste, recycling and garden recycling collection dates by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/wastecollectioncalendarAny extra waste from the holiday period will be picked up by collection crews on the first collection after Christmas.

Councillor Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council said: “Over Christmas, we tend to generate more waste than usual and so we are keen to help residents recycle as much as possible at this time of year.

“We have put together some tips for residents about which items can and cannot be recycled. These can be found in the winter issue of Initiatives magazine and on our social media channels.

“Following the success of the tree collection scheme over the last couple of years, we are really pleased to be joining forces with St Wilfrid’s Hospice again to recycle as many Christmas trees as we can, while also supporting a fantastic cause.

“If you are not signed up to our Garden Recycling Service, this is a great way to ensure that your Christmas tree is recycled whilst helping to raise vital funds for the hospice charity.”

If residents have any extra recycling, they need to ensure that it is kept dry in a loosely tied black sack and placed next to their recycling bin on the day of collection.

Please remember to flatten and fold down cardboard, and ensure the lid can close.

Recycling needs to be clean, dry and loose, so close the lid to stop rain getting in. All polystyrene foam and polythene wrapping film should be removed and placed in the waste bin as this cannot be recycled.

A full A-Z of what can and can’t be recycled can be found here: www.westsussex.gov.uk/land-waste-and-housing/waste-and-recycling/recycling-and-waste-prevention-in-west-sussex/a-to-z-of-recycling

Residents can also dispose of their real Christmas trees using the St Wilfrid’s Hospice charity collection scheme again this year.