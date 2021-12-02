What were the 'explosions' heard in Chichester last night?

Over the past few days sections of social media have been awash with people trying to find out who or what was has been behind a series of 'explosions'.

"Is Chichester under attack?" asked one curious resident, adding: "[It] sounds like an artillery barrage."

Another added: "Explosions? Did anyone else hear the series of explosions/bangs just now? We couldn't see that there were fireworks and couldn't hear any sirens, so being nosey just wondering if anyone knew what was happening."

Goodwood

Someone else asked on social media: "Anyone know what the noise is in Merston?"

A notice issued by Boxgrove Parish Council told residents that Goodwood would be hosting fireworks displays at 10pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week and on New Year's Eve.

A message from the council said: "Please note the times of fireworks' displays so that pets and livestock can be protected."