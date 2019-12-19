Wheelbarrow walk returns to Chichester for the 123rd time

A traditional wheelbarrow procession returns to Chichester on Saturday for the 123rd time.

The event is organised by the Wheelbarrow Club, formally known as the Corperation of St Pancras, which is the oldest social dining club in the country.

Around 50 people are expected to take part in the procession this year, according to Paul Willard, mayor of the club.

He said: “It’s quite a tradition and quite a fun thing to watch.”

The procession will leave from the Nags Head in Chichester at around 11.45am and travel along St Pancras to Tozer Way and Riverside, where residents will be presented with Christmas hampers by Father Christmas and carols will be sung.

Morris dancers will also accompany the procession through the city.

The club will present a cheque to councillor Richard Ploughman, the mayor of Chichester, towards his charity of the year.

As is tradition, the mayor will also be carried through the streets in one of the wheelbarrows.

