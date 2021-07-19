Where to buy a ‘living ecosphere in a jar’ in Bognor

“I’ve got autism, so the sound of water and the idea of keeping things alive, of having a routine, helps me out.

“I can wake up in the morning, feed my fish and water my plants and it just kind of gets my head right for the rest of the day. Some people get up and have a coffee, where I get up and water my plants.”

For 28-year-old Rob Fox, terrariums- miniature gardens enclosed in a glass container- have been a source of constant relief over a long and difficult year.

Rob Fox says tending the plants brings him a kind of peace

Making, curating and caring for the plants, he says, is a deeply rewarding process, which encourages mindfulness and routine.

Now, he’d like to share that comfort with the world by selling his creations on the side:“You build one and, within a couple of months it’s grown and developed. It’s just nice seeing life develop and knowing you did it.”

Working out of Grandad’s Front Room on High Street, Mr Fox- who was a skateboarder before the pandemic- creates his terrariums using local plants and rocks before putting them on display for a variety of prices.

Since they’re relatively self-contained, Mr Fox said the terrariums are a fantastic to way to bring the natural world into your home. If the public response is anything to go by, people seem to agree.

“People keep stopping by the window and we’ve sold five now and it’s only been up a week. I’ve had people asking me about them on Facebook, so I’m also getting commission work.”