Work to begin on Bognor’s new digital creative hub ahead of 2020 opening

Plans to create a new digital creative hub in Bognor Regis have taken a ‘huge step forward’ with the signing of the lease for two spaces in the railway station.

The hub, which will be called The Track, will offer a shared and collaborative employment workspace, events space, meeting rooms and ultrafast fibre connection for creative and digital businesses in the area.

Work to build The Track will begin this month, with completion planned for March 2020.

Louise Goldsmith, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said the progress was ‘exciting’.

She said: “Ultimately, the aim of The Track is to make sure that flourishing creative and digital businesses in the local area have a multi-purpose space that they can use to get their businesses up and running, or to grow their businesses further.

“It will also be a great space to skill share with like-minded individuals.

“It has been in the planning stages for a long time and to hear that the work will begin shortly is very exciting.”

The Track has been designed by internationally renowned designer, and West Sussex resident, Wayne Hemingway and his team at Hemingway Design.

For more information visit www.bognorregishub.com

