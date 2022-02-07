Worthing Theatres and Museum offer 2-for-1 tickets on selected March shows

Connaught Theatre Worthing

When you buy a ticket for a participating show presented on selected dates during the month of March you get another ticket free, courtesy of the National Lottery.

Worthing Theatres and Museum CEO Amanda O’Reilly said: “At Worthing Theatres and Museum the offer covers a diverse range of shows including the hilarious Reginald D Hunter (Mar 2), the highly engaging Jez Rose (Mar 21) and survival expert Ray Mears (Mar 17). Exciting new circus show The Hidden People (Mar 12) and fast-moving and highly physical dance show Nobody (Wed 30 Mar) from the hugely acclaimed Motionhouse.

“The offer also includes fun family theatre show The Snow Beast (Mar 26), the ever-popular Conn Artists latest production Mary Rose (Mar 3 & 4) and fantastic new theatre show Sam & Zoe Vs Evermore (Mar 25). Get your friends together for a night celebrating the greatest decade of music with Jo Whiley's 90s Anthems (Mar 18) or the music of one of our generations finest singer-songwriters with Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook (Mar 26).”

The National Lottery are subsidising over 180,000 tickets at theatres across the UK as a thank you to National Lottery players for the £30m they raise each week for good causes - including the arts and theatre.

The initiative also hopes to encourage people to support their local theatre as venues across the UK look to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

This promotion is available to anyone who is a National Lottery player and possesses a ticket or other proof of purchase for a National Lottery game.

Amanda O’Reilly added: “We are excited to be involved in the UK Theatre and National Lottery Love Your Local Theatre campaign. We have lots of fantastic shows in March and the promotion will allow new and existing audiences the opportunity to see a diverse range of shows and bring a friend.”

Supported by TV presenter, Girls Aloud singer and star of the stage Kimberley Walsh, the campaign encourages the public to support local theatres as they recover from the pandemic.

Tickets are available via www.loveyourlocaltheatre.com

The campaign, run by leading theatre membership body UK Theatre and made possible by the support of The National Lottery, is providing up to £2 million to subsidise over 150,000 tickets across the UK. National Lottery players are being offered the chance to buy one ticket and get another free for participating shows as a thank you for the £30 million they raise every week for Good Causes, including support for the performing arts and theatres during the pandemic.

From classic musicals and beloved plays to family shows, comedy, dance and more, Love Your Local Theatre has brought together local theatres from across the UK to give players the chance to experience the magic of live entertainment for less this spring, whilst giving back to their local entertainment communities.

In addition to the strong support from theatres across the UK, Love Your Local Theatre is also being supported by TV presenter, singer and Girls Aloud star, Kimberley Walsh, who has enjoyed performing at theatres and entertainment venues around the UK, many of which have received funding from The National Lottery.

Stephanie Sirr, President of UK Theatre, said: “We are delighted to be working with The National Lottery on Love Your Local Theatre, the first time UK Theatre members across the country have united for a ticket promotion of this scale. We should be hugely proud in this country to have such an extensive, vibrant and diverse range of regional theatres, all of which play a vital role in the theatre landscape of the UK and beyond. After such a turbulent two years, we want to shout about the fact that theatres are open and ready to reward audiences for their patience and loyalty - please visit your local theatre and help them continue to make brilliant creative work!”

Kimberley Walsh, TV presenter, Girls Aloud singer and star of the stage, said: “We are so privileged to have so many incredible theatres and entertainment venues across the UK. I have been lucky enough to perform in many of them. Without our local theatres, the face of UK entertainment would look very different and it’s amazing The National Lottery is providing £2 million to support them. The entertainment industry was particularly impacted by the pandemic, and that’s why the Love Your Local Theatre campaign is so important in supporting their recovery.”