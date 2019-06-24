Young people from West Sussex invited to Buckingham Palace for Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards ceremony

There were 36 young people from West Sussex at Buckingham Palace for the recent presentation of gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards.

Students from various schools and centres were invited to the ceremony after months of hard work completing the various sections of the award.

Pupils from Oak Grove College at Buckingham Palace

They were presented with their certificates by BBC news presenter Clive Myrie and had the opportunity to share their experiences with Prince Edward in the palace grounds.

Two students from Oak Grove College, a special school in Worthing, were among the group and Claire Moyle, DofE leader and sports coach, was able to attend to see them receive their awards.

She said: “It was a great day, I loved seeing both George and Blake get their certificates. They both loved being able to walk around the gardens and liked the linking hands statue.

“Both George and Blake found the experience really good and Blake enjoyed the quiz about the palace and had a good go at giving the answers.

“George could not stop smiling and loved it when the Prince went to speak with him but was too shy to say anything. Blake talked about his residential which was public services and how much he enjoyed meeting new people and learning new skills.”

To achieve the gold award, young people aged 14 to 24 must volunteer, learn a skill, get fit, take part in a week-long residential and plan and undertake an expedition in wild country.

Richard Burrett, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I warmly congratulate each young person who has worked so hard to earn their prestigious gold award this year.

“The many experiences and skills they will have gained over 12 to18 months of dedication will, I’m sure, hold them in good stead for whatever they set their minds to in the future.”