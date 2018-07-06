Person dies after being struck by a train

A person has died after being struck by a train, British Transport Police (BTP) has announced.

Officers were called to a level crossing at Whyke road, Chichester at about 5.20am this morning.

They were responding to reports of a person being struck by a train.

A spokesman for BTP said: “Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended, however, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the person, and inform their family, while making into enquiries into how this person came to be on the tracks.”