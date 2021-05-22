Person hit by train between Chichester and Barnham - all lines blocked
All railway lines between Barnham and Chichester have been closed after a person was sadly hit by a train.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 2:57 pm
Southern Rail tweeted at around 2.30pm that emergency services were dealing with the incident between the two stations.
Rail replacement buses have been set up to run from Bognog Regis, Barnham, Chichester and Havant, the rail operator said.
Travellers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as they will likely need to use alternative routes.
If possible, travellers are asked to delay their travel until later today (May 22)