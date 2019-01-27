Person left trapped in car after three-vehicle collision in Bognor

One person had to be released from a car following a three-vehicle collision in Bognor today.

Police said officers were called to the three vehicle collison on the A259 Chichester Road in Bognor Regis at 10.30am.

The road was closed both ways between the B2144 Drayton Lane and Elbridge Avenue.

One person had been mechanically trapped in a vehicle and had to be released, a police spokesman said.

Police said the collision resulted in 'minor injuries'.

The road was reopened at 2.25pm today, the spokesman said.

