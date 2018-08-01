Person pulled from water at West Wittering beach

A person has been taken to St Richards Hospital after being pulled from the water at West Wittering beach this afternoon, the ambulance service has confirmed.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to the beach near Beach Pound Road at 2.50pm to reports a person had been pulled from the water.

An ambulance and three cars were sent to the scene, where a community first responder and other emergency services were also in attendance, the spokesman said.

He said the person was treated at the scene had been taken to hospital in a 'potentially serious' condition.

Witnesses at the scene have said a woman was pulled from the water by lifeguards, who administered first aid.

The UK Coastguard has been approached for comment.

More to follow.