Person rescued from fire in Chichester

A person has been rescued from a fire at a property in Chichester, according to reports.

Police and fire crews attended the scene this afternoon and one person was rescued from the building.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire at 3:37pm this afternoon on Lennox Road, Chichester. Three fire engines attended the scene and rescued one person from the building.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus and two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire. The individual was handed into the care of SECAmb."