Pet crematorium plan for Tangmere

A unique crematorium just for pets could be coming to Tangmere.

An application has been submitted to start a domestic pet crematorium business at Easthampnett Farm, with an office, a family room and container.

Applicant Roger Birkett said in the planning statement: “This type of facility is relatively common place in other countries but there is no such facility serving the southern part of the county.

“The crematorium is intended to provide a sensitive and environmentally friendly means for the disposal of deceased domestic pets and as such a is a relatively low-key operation.”

It would be for domestic pets instead of larger farm animals, and owners will be allowed to take their pet’s ashes home or have them scattered in a memorial garden at the site.

If approved, the site off Easthampnett Lane East would serve pet owners and local vets.