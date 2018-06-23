‘Pets corner’ fun for Manor Barn home residents

Manor Barn Nursing Home in Fishbourne was transformed into a ‘pets corner’.

Last week, working farm Millers Ark provided a special animal handling day for neighbours, family, friends and off duty staff. All those who took part thoroughly enjoyed the hands-on experience of picking up or petting ducks, chickens with chicks, miniature pigs and goats, guinea pigs and donkeys. Every resident, even if they were in bed, had the joy of handling a variety of animals, from guinea pigs to miniature goats. One resident said: “Is that really a pig you are bringing me to hold?” Staff said that the sheer joy on his face was priceless, and that Millers Ark will most definitely be asked back.