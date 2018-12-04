Petworth care home told it requires improvement by Care Quality Commission

A Petworth care home has been told by the Care Quality Commission that it requires improvement.

Following an inspection in September, Rotherlea care home in Petworth was told it requires improvement in being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. The home is owned by a national provider and is registered to accommodate 70 people. At the time of the inspection 60 people were accommodated there.

Rotherlea's previous inspection took place in September last year, but part of the most recent report states that not all concerns from that inspection had been acted upon.

Part of the report states: "One person’s needs had been assessed before they moved into the home. This had shown that they had a history of falls. The provider had failed to ensure that these risks were identified and managed to assure the person’s safety. The person had fallen and sustained a significant injury. This was an area of concern."

The report also outlined that the management of the home had been through a period of transition and had a registered manager who had been on long term leave from work.

When inspectors spoke to residents they were told: "I feel safe because there are people around the bell", a relative added: "I feel my relative is 100 per cent safer here."

People, relatives and staff were complimentary about the management of the home, according to the report which stated: "People and their relatives told us that they could approach the management if they had queries about people’s care.

"One person told us, 'I don’t know who the actual manager is here. However, there seems to be plenty going on and is run pretty well'. Staff felt valued and appreciated and told us that morale had improved."

