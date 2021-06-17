Petworth centre 'closed' after lorry collides with scaffolding

Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The lorry collided with the scaffolding by the Co-op in Market Square before 6.30am.

No injuries have been reported.

Scaffolders and Sussex Police had been working to make the area safe again and had support from fire crews in Midhurst.

As a result of the incident, traffic is slow and queuing in East Street and Angel Street and people are being asked to avoid the area.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on social media: "People are advised to avoid the Market Square in #Petworth due to congestion after a lorry collided with scaffolding outside the Co-op.

"One crew from @43Midhurst is in attendance, to keep people safely away from the scene, while waiting for the scaffolding company to arrive."