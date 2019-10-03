Stuart Bell

Petworth District’s ploughing match in pictures

Ploughmen demonstrated their skills at this year’s Petworth District Agricultural Association ploughing match, held at Lee Farm in Fittleworth.

The event saw 50 ploughmen take part in seven ploughing classes, alongside different competitions such as best bale of hay and corn in sacks, and a children’s vegetable sculpture contest.

Stuart Dallyn adjusting his plough
Stuart Dallyn adjusting his plough
Kate Shemilt
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Jon Tester from Burpham at work
Jon Tester from Burpham at work
Kate Shemilt
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Steve Hoare from Heyshott.
Steve Hoare from Heyshott.
Kate Shemilt
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Ploughing match
Ploughing match
Kate Shemilt
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3