Petworth scaffold incident: In pictures

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.22am this morning to reports that a large agricultural vehicle had collided with some scaffolding alongside a building on Market Square in Petworth

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one crew from Midhurst Fire Station to the scene.

“Officers from Sussex Police were also in attendance alongside contractors from West Sussex County Highways, who closed the road while work was carried out by scaffolders to make the scene safe.

“Firefighters remained on scene and liaised with the RSPCA to ensure the welfare of the animals being transported in the vehicle before booking away from the scene shortly after 11am.

“The road was reopened at 11.45am. There are still some minor works ongoing at the site, but the road is open and traffic is flowing.”

1. By Eddie Mitchell Buy photo

2. By Eddie Mitchell Buy photo

3. By Eddie Mitchell Buy photo

4. By Eddie Mitchell Buy photo