Pharmacy campaign update: ‘we have to wait and hope’

The leaders of the campaign to bring a pharmacy back to Arundel have welcomed the publication of West Sussex County Council’s Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) report.

Colin Stepney and June Barker said: “The good news is that following around seventy responses, Arundel is well and truly mentioned in the final version approved by the board.”

Many residents find it hard to get to Arundel's out-of-town pharmacy off Canada Road. Picture: Google Maps/Google Streetview

The pair have been leading the chemist campaign, which has seen surging support in the town.

But they noted the report said Arundel is represented by the current Lloyds Pharmacy outside the town.

They added: “The criteria above results in the PNA conclusion that Arundel has sufficient cover.

“It is obvious that this goes against our campaign aims. In our view, the specified travel times and distances are far too broad.”

The Lloyds Pharmacy off Canada Road recently introduced controversial delivery charges of £60 a year for Arundel residents.

“By being included in the published PNA report, we can but hope that a pharmaceutical company will read it and pick up on Arundel’s need and perhaps think about it as a serious possibility.

“Our sincere thanks go to all who gave us wonderful support, we couldn’t have managed and got this far without them.”