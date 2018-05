Police are currently at the scene of an ‘incident’ in Somerley.

An Air Ambulance and paramedics were also called to the village, near Birdham, earlier this afternoon (May 5).

The Air Ambulance also attended

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “There is an incident running in Bell Lane.

“No-one is in danger and no-one was in danger.

“Police are still at the scene.”

More to follow.

Police at the scene