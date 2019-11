Residents have gathered in Midhurst to remember those who lost their lives during the two world wars and other conflicts.

At 10.50am yesterday morning (Monday, November 11), the town gathered at the War Memorial for prayers and the silence. On Sunday, at 9am, there was a Eucharist with an act of remembrance at Midhurst Parish Church. At 10.50am, there was the main act of remembrance at the War Memorial before moving into the church for a service of remembrance.

