PICTURES: Christmas Festival Weekend

Community spirit abounded at St Anne’s Church in East Wittering for its 11th Christmas Festival Weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, the church was adorned with 53 Christmas trees, uniquely decorated by families, organisations, businesses and charities.

Chi Jazz performing to an enthusiastic audience

Chi Jazz entertained an enthusiastic audience on Friday and the annual Christmas fair was on Saturday.

During the Christingle and Toy Service on Sunday, Father Steve Davies explained the symbolism of the Christingle and families were each given one.

The Salvation Army Band played carols and sacks full of donated toys were gathered for distribution to 150 families in need in the Chichester area - an increase on last year.

Karen Grunert, publicity officer, said: “Yet again, this Christmas Festival Weekend has been an immensely popular, very well-attended and profitable event.

The Christmas fair

“Invaluable teamwork and effort have provided St Anne’s Church with much-needed funds, as well as engendering considerable community spirit and festive cheer.”

Welcomers at the Christmas tree festival

Some of the 53 Christmas trees, uniquely decorated by families, organisations, businesses and charities