PICTURES: Firefighters called to bin fire in city centre

The fire service were called to a bin fire opposite the court building this morning.

The firefighters were alerted to the blaze, near the station, by Heather Barrie at about 9:10am. She was walking past the Chichester Gate offices when she spotted smoke pouring out the bin.

Heather Barrie with the extinguished blaze

Heather commented: “I was walking up from the station and smelt this acrid burning smell.”

She added: “A lot of people walked past and ignored it like they expected someone else to do the work”

The fire was attended by crew commander for Chichester for A-watch Pip Pullen and his team.

The blaze had already been extinguished by an office worker however the fire crew ensured there was no risk of reignition by dousing all parts of the bin in water.

The fire crew ready to extinguish the fire

The fire service confirmed a cigarette end was the likely cause of the fire.

Crew commander Pullen advised that all waste should be securely placed in the bin with no waste outside or around the bin to minimise the risk of fire.