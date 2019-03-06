Pictures from the Bognor Regis Men’s Sheds open day

An inclusive, community shed had its official open day in Bognor yesterday and it had a great turn out.

Bognor Regis Men’s Sheds, set up in conjunction with West Sussex County Council, aims to provide a ‘safe and secure environment’ away from home for men to talk and share practical skills. There are also plans to expand to have women and older children. Read more here Here are a selection of pictures from the successful open day, in which 22 people signed up to be members.

Bognor Men's Sheds commitee member Mel Twinley.

Mel Twinley watches while John Gardener signs up for membership of the scheme.

County council partnership officer Joanne Cooke (left) and pathfinder clinician Suzanne Cumming

Terry Everest (right), founder member showing Jackie Herrington some of his work.

