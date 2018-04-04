PICTURES: Proof that Cancerwise supporters rock

A pebble found at a Chichester park has sparked an initiative that could just save Cancerwise from having to close its doors.

Arun councillor and organiser Emma Neno, revealed that her daughter Sophie, 11 and dog Buddy found a rock decorated with #StAlbans and she thought something similar could be done to raise awareness for the charity.

Emma Neno, Sophie and Buddy

“I thought if a few hundred people get involved it would be really cool and now we are getting that many every day.

“Just before Christmas we were in a place where we did a big appeal and had a couple of months to turn it around or we would have to close the doors, so this has been amazing.”

All ages have embraced the challenge, decorating and hiding #Cancerwiserocks rocks, which the finders then photograph and share online before hiding again.

“It goes with the charity’s ethos of art as therapy, being creative, taking time for yourself and getting outdoors. It has been great seeing the happiness and, of course, it raises awareness too,” said Emma. “Cancer is such a scary word, I know that from when I was diagnosed, so hopefully this will help with that, too. Especially with getting children involved, it is a conversation starter.”

Supporters including Naomi Squires has been auctioning her rocks for Cancerwise

Celebrity-signed rocks, auctions and events – which later this year will include Bognorphenia and the Felpham-based Serenity Fayres – mean there's no sign of the momentum slowing down either. For more, search #Cancerwiserocks on Facebook