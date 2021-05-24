Pictures show firefighters tackling huge blaze in Felpham
A thatched property caught fire in Felpham this morning (Monday, May 24).
Monday, 24th May 2021, 7:57 am
Updated
Monday, 24th May 2021, 7:58 am
Crews from Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Chichester, Worthing, Petworth and Southsea were called to the blaze before 5.40am.
Firefighters remain at the scene.
According to traffic reports, Downview Road is closed both ways between B2259 Felpham Way and Wroxham Way.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further information.
