Firefighters were called to reports of a ‘pile of manure’ on fire in West Wittering this morning.

A crew from East Wittering is still dampening down the pile of around 40 square metres of manure in Piggery Lane, Hall Lane, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

It took several hours to extinguish the blaze with a hose reel, drag rakes and help from the landowner, which was reported at 6.24am and out by 10.20am.