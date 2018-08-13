Plans for flats put through at city centre Argos

A planning application has been put through for flats in Southgate.

The plans, which were received by the council on July 9, are currently pending consideration.

Parkview Homes ltd put through the plans which include the ‘partial demolition’ of the building and nine residential units over four floors.

With the residential units, ‘landscaping and amenity spaces’ were put forward with part of the plan reading: “The scheme offers a number of different amenity spaces for the residential units including set-back verandas and roof terraces.”

It adds: “This eclectic mix of landscaping and amenity space conveys a sense of ‘industrial nostalgia’, which this development aspires to achieve.”

Argos currently occupies the ground floor, which would be kept as an A1 retail floor space.

See more with reference:

18/01761/FUL