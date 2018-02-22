Plans released for Goodwood 76th Members’ Meeting

Goodwood has revealed the timetable of events for the Members' Meeting on March 17-18.

On the Saturday, the afternoon will begin with the all-new Ronnie Hoare Trophy, followed by the hugely popular, into-the-dusk Gerry Marshall Trophy.

Goodwood 76th Members Meeting timetable released

Meanwhile, Sunday will see Grand Prix cars get proceedings underway with the Hawthorn Trophy. The two-driver Moss Trophy will take the one o’clock slot before a non-stop run of excitement with the Gerry Marshall Sprint, the Bolster Cup and the Gurney Cup all on track before tea time. The Sears Trophy will provide the final racing action of the weekend.

Anyone who is interested in attending is advised to act fast as tickets to the 76th Members’ Meeting are now limited, tickets are available to Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and those that are part of the Goodwood Fellowship.

Tickets to the 2018 Festival of Speed (July 12-15) and the Goodwood Revival (September 7-9) are also on sale at Goodwood.com and at the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755 055.

(All times are provisional and subject to change.)