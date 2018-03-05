Plans submitted for Bognor's former KFC site

An application has been made for a premises licence for the former KFC site at 19 High Street, Bognor Regis.

It refers to the site as a T Bone Burger Restaurant and lists the applicant as a Mr Mustafa Sen.

The licence is being sought for the supply of alcohol 12.01pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, 12.01pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday, and 12.01pm to 9.30pm Sunday.

The plans are open for representations from 'interested parties and responsible authorities' until March 21.

