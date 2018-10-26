Plans to manage summer traffic heading to West Wittering beach

Solutions to manage the large number of people driving to West Wittering beach next summer are being considered.

Due to the improvement of sat navs and advanced mapping, motorists are diverting from the main access roads and using narrowly single track roads unsuitable for high volumes of traffic.

Therefore the West Wittering Estate has brought forward plans to manage peak traffic flow, but these would need sign-off from West Sussex County Council.

Proposals, for peak times from the start of April to the end of October, would see a temporary barrier operating at the junction of the B2179 with Chapel Lane southwards and a manned gate at the junction of Acre Street with Piggery Hall Lane westwards.

Other supporting traffic management measures proposed include temporary stop/go boards at the junction of the B2179 and Pound Road and advisory no parking cones in Elms Lane to ease congestion.

Council officers believe the scheme will only need to be implemented during the summer months, at the weekends and bank holidays, during periods of fair weather.

The days of operation would be determined by WWE based on the weather forecast and parking demand, with prior approval from council officers.

Plans are due to be considered by WSCC’s South Chichester County Local Committee on Tuesday.

A report due to be presented on Tuesday said: “The proposals intend to prevent the use of the aforementioned roads by any vehicle that is not considered to be a resident, in order to protect and allow emergency access, reduce community tensions from poor parking and driver practices whilst removing the restrictions that some residents have experienced whereby they have been prevented from being able to leave their properties.”

