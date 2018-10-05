Pod of 30 dolphins spotted off Sussex coast

A pod of dolphins have been spotted off the coast of Sussex.

On Wednesday, the Brighton BSAC '007' SCUBA Diving Club were returning from a dive when they saw the pod of bottlenose dolphins off the coast of Worthing and Lancing.

According to the group, at least 30 of the mammals were seen travelling east to west.

Dan McLaughlan from Burgess Hill was on the boat. He described the sight as 'pretty special'.

The video was posed on the group's Facebook page, with a quote which said: "You never know what you're going to see under the water or above!"

