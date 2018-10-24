Points failure at Portsmouth causes rail disruption in Chichester area

The failure of a set of points at Portsmouth & Southsea caused just under two hours of rail disruption this morning (Wednesday).

According to Southern, platforms 3 and 4 at Portsmouth & Southsea were out of use after the failure of the points, which are used to switch trains from one track to another, at around 6.30am.

Any services due to have terminated there had to terminate at Fratton instead, a spokesman for Southern said.

The spokesman added: "By 8.15am the restriction had been removed and our services were no longer being affected.

"Network Rail maintains the infrastructure of the railway and has been working on this issue but passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim compensation from us at southernrailway.com/delayrepay."