Police appeal after attempted Bognor bike theft

Do you recognise these people police have connected to an attempted Bognor bike theft?
Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to identify in connection to an attempted theft of a bike in Bognor.

CCTV first captured a man 'looking at the bike' which was chained up outside the victim's home in Waterloo Road at around 1am on Saturday August 11, police said.

According to police, a woman then came at around 5am and attempted to take the bike but left 'empty handed'.

A police statement said: "The pair are believed to be working together.

"Anyone who recognise either of the people is asked to contact police online quoting serial 455 of 11/08."

For police advice about keeping your property safe visit here.