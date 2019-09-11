Police appeal after Chichester burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a home in Chichester was burgled earlier this week.

A residential burglary was reported in Queens Gardens, Chichester, overnight into Monday (September 9), police said in a tweet.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 4pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday morning is asked to contact police, quoting reference 1071 9/9.

