Police appeal after homeless people's belongings burnt in Chichester

Police have issued an appeal for information after homeless people's belongings were torched on Friday (January 3).

The fire, which took place in the underpass in Northgate, reduced the possessions of two homeless people to a pile of ash.

Police said no injuries had been reported and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police and fire and rescue were called to a report of a pile of possessions on fire in the Northgate underpass, North Street, Chichester, at 7.53pm on Friday.



"The fire was put out. The possessions which included a sleeping bag and clothing appear to belong to a member of the street community. No one was hurt and the owner of the possessions has not yet been identified.



"Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously or witnessed the incident should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1226 of 03/01."

Sadly the incident was not the only one aimed at members of the homeless community as police said they were also be investigating reports of youths 'intimidating' rough sleepers on Saturday night.

Following the incidents, 'proactive compassion' has been called for by district councillor Adrian Moss.

He said the community needed to be tolerant and work with other people to help the homeless, "That's exactly what we need to do. We can't just stop now Christmas is over — we need to keep helping."

