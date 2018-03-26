Police appeal after woman is ‘grabbed’ at Bognor flat

Sussex police has launched an appeal for information after a man pushed his way in to a woman’s flat in Carlingford Court, off Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis.

In a statement police said the ‘mystery early morning incident’ happened just after 2am on Sunday (25 March).

It added: “A man knocked at the door of the flat in Carlingford Court, off Victoria Drive, Bognor.

“When the sole occupant at the time, a 32-year-old woman, opened it he pushed his way in and grabbed her.

“However she managed to push him out and although shaken and upset she sustained only minor injures.”

Police constable Ben Nield said; “The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, around 5’11”, clean shaven and well built, with short dark hair. He spoke with a local accent.”

He added: “The motive for this incident is not clear at present, so if you saw this man in Bognor in the early hours of Sunday morning or have any other information, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 68 of 25/03.”