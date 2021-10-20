Police called to deal with swan in Chichester

Officers were called to reports of a swan causing trouble on the Chichester A27 today (Wednesday, October 20).

By Joe Stack
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:07 pm

A police community support officer responded to the call-out when a swan caused vehicles to swerve on the A27.

The waterfowl was safely brought to Chichester Canal.

Warning over ‘swan in the road’ in Chichester

The swan after being brought back to Chichester Canal. Picture courtesy of Chichester Police

A spokesman for Chichester Police: "We responded to reports of a large bird swanning around on the A27 Chichester causing vehicles to swerve last minute, glad to say it has been safely recovered and brought back to a more suitable location."

