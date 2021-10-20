Police called to deal with swan in Chichester
Officers were called to reports of a swan causing trouble on the Chichester A27 today (Wednesday, October 20).
A police community support officer responded to the call-out when a swan caused vehicles to swerve on the A27.
The waterfowl was safely brought to Chichester Canal.
A spokesman for Chichester Police: "We responded to reports of a large bird swanning around on the A27 Chichester causing vehicles to swerve last minute, glad to say it has been safely recovered and brought back to a more suitable location."