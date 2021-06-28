Police halt investigation into possible arson in West Wittering

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a van fire in Elms Lane, West Wittering, on Wednesday night (June 23).

The van and a lawnmower inside were completely destroyed by the blaze.

Picture courtesy of East Wittering Fire Station

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting reference 1161 of 23/06.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Shortly before midnight on Wednesday (June 23), police were made aware of a van on fire in Elms Lane, West Wittering.

"The fire was deemed to be deliberate, however no viable lines of enquiry have been identified and the matter has been filed pending any further information coming to light.