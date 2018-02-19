Police hunt driver after three-car collision in Climping

Police are trying to find the driver of a white hatchback car which was involved in a three-car collision on the A259 this morning.

The incident, at Grevatt’s Lane near the Oyster Catcher public house, Climping, happened between 7.35am and 8am, a spokesman confirmed.

The added: “The vehicle collided with a silver Volkswagen Take Up, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Bognor Regis, causing it to collide with a grey Chrysler 300C, driven by a 23-year-old man from Middleton, Hampshire. All three vehicles were travelling east.”

The Chrysler driver was treated at St Richard’s Hospital for back injuries, but has since been allowed home, the spokesman confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened or who can identify the driver of the car which failed to stop is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101.