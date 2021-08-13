Police investigate after cyclist injured in Chichester A27 collision
Police are investigating after a cyclist was injured in a collision on the A27 near Chichester.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 4:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 4:08 pm
Two cyclists were travelling on the eastbound carriageway at Hambrook at around 6pm on Thursday (August 12) when one of them was involved in a collision with a blue SsangYong car, police have said.
The injured cyclist, a 22-year-old man, suffered a suspected fracture and was treated at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester. The driver of the Ssangyong was not injured.
Police are keen to speak to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage from the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 657 of 18/07.