Police probe after arsonists strike in Chichester city centre

Police have launched an investigation into a spate of fires around Chichester city centre, including one in a shoe shop, which are believed to have been started deliberately, last night Saturday (April 6).

They are appealing for witnesses after a fire was started at an old property on a building site in Lavant Road at 6.45pm, another fire broke out in a skip behind the Hole in the Wall pub in St Martin’s Street at 9.26pm and a bin was set on fire outside the La Havana Bar in Little London at 9.39pm.

A pile of rubbish was then deliberately set on fire outside the rear door of Hotter Shoes in North Street, at 10.15pm, which spread to the shop and caused extensive damage.

Crime investigator Kim Williams said, “Fortunately no-one was injured in these fires, however major damage was caused to the shoe shop.

“We would also like to reassure the public we will be working closely with the fire brigade in an effort to catch those responsible for these fires and we will be reinforcing police patrols in the area.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or has any information about the fires, and who may have started them, to contact us.”

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting 1218 of the 06/04.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

