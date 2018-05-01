Police search for two missing teenage girls

Police are searching for two missing teenage girls from Chichester.

Sussex Police is looking for teenagers Chanelle Swanson and Rosa Lodge who are believed to be together.

The teenagers both went missing from their Chichester homes yesterday afternoon.

Chanelle, 15, is black, 4ft 11in, of slim build and with shoulder length black hair. She often wears large hooped earrings and a silver ring with a blue stone worn on her left hand, police said.

Rosa, 14, is white, 5ft 6in, of slim build and with shoulder length blonde hair often worn in a ponytail. The clothing she was wearing is unknown.

It is believed the pair could be in the Chichester area or could have travelled to London on the train.

If you see either Chanelle or Rosa please call 999 immediately. If you have information on where they could be or have seen them since they were reported missing, please report this information online or call 101 quoting reference 1259 of 30/04.