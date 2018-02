Police warn of wintry weather

Police across Sussex are warning drivers to make allowances for the wintry weather that is affecting the county and is expected to worsen over the next few days.

Chief Inspector Warren Franklin said: "While there have only been a few flurries of snow so far, more snow is forecast, but the temperature is already hovering at or just below freezing and you should expect the roads to be slippery in places, even where there has been gritting. Some drivers just don't make allowances for the conditions.

"In icy conditions it will take a lot longer to bring your vehicle to a stop. Allow greater stopping distances between you and the vehicle in front - at least 10 times the normal distance - and keep your speed appropriate to the conditions. Keep your driving smooth, avoid sudden turning, braking or acceleration. Areas under trees, in shadow and on bridges tend to remain colder for longer so beware that there may still be ice patches even if the rest of the road is clear.

"Before setting off, drivers should make sure that mirrors and all windows and lights are clear from ice, frost or condensation. On dark, cold mornings it is all too easy to jump in your car and drive off, but it is important that you have a good view of the road all around you from the start.

"Spring might be just around the corner, but while it may be warm and cosy inside your car, it's cold, icy and potentially very hazardous outside it. Please think."

“It is very important that you listen to local radio for updates and take notice of the warnings. If you have no option but to travel, make sure that you're equipped for extremes - a blanket, a flask of hot drink, water, food, a fully charged mobile phone and a shovel, for example.

"If you're staying at home, please keep an eye out for elderly and vulnerable - check on your neighbours and make sure they're warm and safe."

For information on keeping healthy over the cold spell see www.gov.uk/government/publications/keep-warm-keep-well-leaflet-gives-advice-on-staying-healthy-in-cold-weather

or www.nhs.uk/Livewell/winterhealth/Pages/Winterhealthhome.aspx.