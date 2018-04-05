A step forward for delayed Graylingwell homes

An ambitious scheme to build 218 homes and community facilites, including a care home, in Graylingwell Park is moving forward after nearly a decade of planning.

The Graylingwell Hospital and Kingsmead Avenue site was originally proposed in 2009 as part of a wider plan to build around 790 homes in the Graylingwell area but viability concerns and changes in planning law led to delays.

In the interim, 173 of the 391 homes agreed on principle for the hospital site have been built or given planning permission and this week, Chichester District Council agreed to progress plans for the remaining homes and associated infrastructure.

A district council document published last December noted ‘serious viability issues’ since 2009 had led to ‘protracted negotiations’ with the developer to ensure contributions were met.

The introduction of CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) in 2016 also added to complications in the planning process but the final legal agreement was published on March 26.

Proposals include community buildings managed by Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT), such as Graylingwell Chapel, which will now neighbour flats of two-storey rather than four-storey height after concerns as to the impact on the historic building.

A pub, a care home and a small convienience store are also planned, with Havenstock Park children’s play area to be relocated and a gated car parking area for temporary event parking.

The developer, Clarion Homes (formerly Affinity Sutton), was asked to pay the county council £1.9million in contributions towards infrastructure, £1.1million of which is listed towards providing a bus service.

The hospital site is the northern counterpart to the Lower Graylingwell site that was earmarked for a starter home scheme, later axed due to policy delays last year.

Its one of several planning sites totalling 785 homes in Graylingwell, around half of which have been constructed.

For details of the Graylingwell Hospital site plans see application CC/14/01018/OUT.